Ginger Harger 06/02/64 - 11/12/2018 Happy Birthday to my loving daughter Ginger Harger, It has been one and a half years since God took you home and we know you are feeling much better now! We just want to let you know we miss and love you so very much! Mom, Don & Draven

To plant a tree in memory of Ginger Harger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

