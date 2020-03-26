Leonard V. & Helen Mason Hale Jr. 2/27/1919 - 3/28/2014 1/29/1923 - 3/11/2009 Just wanted to say Thank You for all of your love, caring and guidance You are certainly part of "The Greatest Generation" Times & situations are a little challenging lately. Glad y'all don't have to deal with such events Please give those around you our regards and Love to Josh Please give our thanks for our blessings to our Lord and ask him not to give up on us as people Love & Miss You! Your Family

