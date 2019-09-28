Joshua Logan Hale 9/28/1988 - 7/16/2005 Hey Son! Happy Birthday! Have not been able to hug you for the past fifteen. Think of you…and probably talk to you daily. Your family & friends love you and miss you, but know that you are in good company. Please give our regards to those around you and thank the Good Lord for our blessings. Miss you son, but love you more. Always, Your Family

