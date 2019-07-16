Joshua Logan Hale 9/28/1988 - 7/16/2005 Hey Josh, How are ya? How ya been? We know you're in fine company. Please give regards to Justin, Marquee and Skylar and thank the Good Lord for our blessings. Sure do miss you son. Think about you daily and sometime talk to you regularly. Love you more than I miss you, but just barely. Always, Your Family

