Violet Marie Hamlin Grice On your second Christmas in Heaven, we still love you and miss you every day. Love, Duck, Sandy, Susie, Mikey, Emily and Abi Grice.
Grice, Violet Marie Hamlin
To plant a tree in memory of Violet Grice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.