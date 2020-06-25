Dale Greer In memory of my loving son on his birthday in heaven. Not a day goes by that we aren't thinking of you and missing you terribly. A loving son, father, grandfather, and brother. Till we meet again. Love you, Joyce, Lou Ann, Donna, Joe, Kelly, Colton, Kash, and Kinley

