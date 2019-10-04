OLINGER Freddie B. 10/4/1937 - 5/2/2019 Happy Birthday, my Freddie B. I miss and love you more each day. Thank you for all the love and happiness you gave to our family. You took such good care of us. I know you are waiting for me. Rest in Peace, Our girls and their families miss you. Your wife and "honey", Gail

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.