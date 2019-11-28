OLINGER Freddie B. 10/4/1937 - 5/2/2019 Happy Thanksgiving, my Freddie B. I am so very thankful for you, your caring, your thoughtfulness, our life together and your love. I miss and love you more each day. I know you are waiting for me. Rest in peace. Your wife and "honey", Gail

