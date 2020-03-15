Phyllis Jewell Flinchum 9/22/39 - 3/7/20 You left us beautiful memories. Your kindness, sweetness and witty personality will be with us always. We'll never forget your beauty inside and out. You were so special and very special to us. We love and miss you so much. Lorene White Mardell Wimmer Sharon Smythers

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Flinchum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.