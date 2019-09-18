Reba Firebaugh 08/16/1946 - 09/18/2018 We are sad within our memory lonely are our hearts today; For the one we loved so dearly has forever been called away. We think of her silence, no eye may see us weep; But many silent tears are shed, When others are asleep. We will always love you, Roger, Mandy, & Brennan

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.