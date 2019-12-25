Lee Roy Ferris 8-2-1933 - 8-17-16 Merry Christmas in heaven to our Dad, Husband, and Pawpaw. We keep your memory alive and carry on our Special traditions. Until we all meet again one day to celebrate with Jesus. Merry Christmas. We love you and miss you! Your loving family. 2019
Ferris, Lee Roy
