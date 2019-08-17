Lee Roy FERRIS 8/2/33 - 8/17/16 Happy 3rd birthday in heaven dad. As the days weeks and months and years past our hearts are heavy with sadness and pain. Not a moment pass that we don't think of and miss you we love you always and forever. Love Nedra, Rodney, Kim, Michael, Trena and Emma.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.