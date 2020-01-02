Eric Eugene East 01/02/2019 "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings" In 2006, Eric met Karolyn Grimes who portrayed little Zuzu Baily in his favorite movie, "It's a Wonderful Life". We'll be seeing you.... with love, friends and family
East, Eric Eugene
