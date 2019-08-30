Janie Marie Leonard Dudley 1933 - 2015 It has been 4 years since your heavenly birthday when Jesus called you home. You are missed greatly every day but we look forward knowing we will all be reunited together again in God's presence. Nelson, Dwight, Mark, Kristol, Lilly, Riley and Aniline

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.