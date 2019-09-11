Dina DOWDY Dina went to be with our Lord September 11, 2018 at 11:11 p.m. She was our peace in every storm. Her last words to me were: " mama, don't worry, I'm good, be happy. Thank you for always loving Kevin and Jessica and for our family circle. My thanks for Visits and flowers to all her friends from old neighborhoods, out of town, and Anthem Blue cross/Blue Shield. Now she is with her loving father, Ralph as well as our baby, Josiah. Won't we know as we are known? I've learned that humming a tune can always ease your mind. "We will miss our little hummingbird", said Rocky. Look for hearts. Mama Carrol
