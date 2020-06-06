Robert W. Dickens 3/8/1947-3/03/2016 My dearest Bobby, the love of my life. Today we would have celebrated our 50th Wedding Anniversary. I have loved you from our first meeting when we were just 16 yrs old. I thank you for all the many wonderful years we spent together on this earth and look forward to the day when our love will once again be joined together in Heaven. Loving you today, tomorrow and always. Your wife Patricia B. Dickens. Miss you!

