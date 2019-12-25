Robert W. DICKENS 03/08/1947 - 03/03/2016 Dearest Bobby, Daddy & PawPaw "Many Blessings On Your 3rd Year In Heaven!" Merry Christmas Love You Always & Forever Pat & Family

