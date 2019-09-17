Robert E. DEHAVEN JR. Happy Birthday! Your first Birthday in Heaven. Our hearts still ache in sadness, and secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. Love, wife, Linda; daughter, Kristy; sons, Jerrald and Keith

