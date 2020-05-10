Virginia K. Dalton On Mother's Day 2009, Virginia made her journey to her Heavenly home. In all the world you will not find a heart so loving, a voice so gentle or a smile so kind. The sweet memories will linger forever. We love you, Jackie, Neva and Augustine

