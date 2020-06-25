Carroll Allen Cundiff June 6, 1952- June 25, 2019 Dad, It's been a year since you left us. We feel the pain of missing you but find joy in our lifetime of amazing memories. We miss you! Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. - dr. Seuss

