Timothy Louis Cummings 3/25/1966 - 11/30/2018 I can't believe it has been one year since I last saw you, held your hand, and told you I love you. I think of you every day and the life we built together. While the hurt is less, my heart still aches. Love, Lori

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.