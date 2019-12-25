In Loving Memory of

Timothy Louis

CUMMINGS

3/25/1966 – 11/30/2018

Christopher J.

MITTELSTETTER

6/3/1999 – 8/15/2018

Theodore J.

MITTELSTETTER SR.

12/9/1936 – 4/7/2015

Today we celebrate Christmas without you. We cherish our memories of past Christmases and have peace knowing all of you are with the One who's birth we celebrate.

We love and miss you.

Merry Christmas!

Love, Joyce, Lori, Dawn, T.J. and Toby

