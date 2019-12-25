In Loving Memory of
Timothy Louis
CUMMINGS
3/25/1966 – 11/30/2018
Christopher J.
MITTELSTETTER
6/3/1999 – 8/15/2018
Theodore J.
MITTELSTETTER SR.
12/9/1936 – 4/7/2015
Today we celebrate Christmas without you. We cherish our memories of past Christmases and have peace knowing all of you are with the One who's birth we celebrate.
We love and miss you.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Joyce, Lori, Dawn, T.J. and Toby
