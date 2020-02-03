Cecilia G. Crotts 6/26/1937 ~ 2/3/2017 We love and miss you more each day. Sadly Missed by, Ray, Mark, Andy, Family & Friends
Breaking
Crotts, Cecilia G.
To plant a tree in memory of Cecilia Crotts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Cecilia G. Crotts 6/26/1937 ~ 2/3/2017 We love and miss you more each day. Sadly Missed by, Ray, Mark, Andy, Family & Friends
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.