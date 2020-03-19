Margaret L. Cromer 9/27/1919 ~ 3/19/2006 Dear Lord, I ask you daily to watch over Momma and let her know I love her. On this special day, I ask for a special request: If roses grow in Heaven, Lord, pick a bunch for me and place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her and miss her and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Bill, Debra & grandchildren

