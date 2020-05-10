Edna Dickerson Chattin Happy Mother's Day "Momma" We miss you "SO SO" much, but know you are with Daddy "Larry" together again in HEAVEN!! "CHERISHED" are the memories of your thoughtfulness, caring, compassion, talents, and the times spent with you. So Honored & Thankful to have had you as a mother! We'll NEVER forget your kindness, correction, and encouragement. We Love You Momma, Your sons, Steve, David, and Kenny

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Chattin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.