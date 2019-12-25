James R. Carter Sr. Missing You At Christmas Every day without you since you had to go Is like summer without sunshine and winter without snow I wish that I could talk to you, there's so much I would say Life has changed so very much since you went away. I miss the bond between us and I miss your kind support, You're in my mind and in my heart and every Christmas thought. I'll always feel you close to me and though you're far from sight I'll search for you among the stars that shine on Christmas night. With all my love, Annette
