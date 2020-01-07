Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...MOSTLY SNOW, BUT SOME SLEET EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND AFTERNOON COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ISOLATED AMOUNTS OF 4 TO 5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY AND NORTHERN SUMMERS COUNTIES, WV AND THE HIGHEST RIDGES AND PEAKS OF THE ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKWAYS WILL BECOME SNOW AND SLEET COVERED AND THUS HAZARDOUS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&