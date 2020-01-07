James R. Carter Sr. Jun 11, 1931-Jan 7, 2011 It's hard to believe, you're no longer here. Words cannot describe how this makes me feel... You've passed on to the other side, though i wish you could still be here with me... You were a remarkable man ~ Dependable, loving and caring~ You were the centre of my world. You were one in a million to me... You made me laugh, you made me smile ~ You were my companion and dear friend. You were a wonderful husband from beginning to end. Your love showed me how good life cound be, Your death showed me how cruel, life sometimes is...But good or bad, life has to go on even though it's not easy to carry on. Forever will you live on, in my heart and mind. Forever will you live in my thoughts and never die. With love always, I remember you, With fond memories, I think of you... With hope I believe we'll meet again With all my love, Annette
Breaking
Carter Sr., James R.
To plant a tree in memory of James Carter, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.