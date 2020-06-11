James R. Carter Sr. Jun 11, 1931 - Jan 7, 2011 Happy 89th Birthday Your birthday brings back memories Of laughter and of tears Of all the celebrations held Throughout your precious years As you're now watching over me I hope that you can see How much those memories we made Will always mean to me I will always cherish the times we had And smile just at the thought I hope you know the magnitude Of joy your life here brought On holidays and birthday It's so hard to be apart Like everyday that falls between Your memory fills my heart You're with me now where e're I go You're part of all I do I'll celebrate your special day And the gift of knowing you With all my love, Always & Forever, Annette

