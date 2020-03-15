Jennifer "Jenny" Stender Burton Jennifer "Jenny" Stender Burton, born March 17, 1958, left us suddenly on November 2, 2019 as a result of a tragic accident that occurred October 27, 2019. On her birthday, "St. Jenny's Day" we take pause to celebrate her life and the joy she brought to so many. Jenny was born to Gil and Marie Stender in Mt. Kisco, New York. She grew up and attended school in Pound Ridge, New York. Her summers were spent in Cape Cod where her family had a cottage and she found her passion of sailing. In 1973 she moved with her family to Higginsport, Ohio where she attended Ripley High School, graduating in 1976. She traveled to the mountains of North Carolina to attend Lees McRae College graduating in 1978. Jenny began work for Carillion immediately upon graduation from LMC. Always striving to be her very best, while working full time and raising her son she went back to school earning her Bachelor's degree from Bluefield College, Virginia. Jenny continued to be employed by Carillion at the time of her passing (Department of Orthopaedics). Jenny loved life and her friends with a passion. She loved sailing, skiing, attending Virginia Tech games, trips to the beach with Anna and her family, and if you were at Big Lick Brewery in Roanoke you would probably find Jenny and Pixie (Christina) mingling with everyone. Jenny spent many weekends and holidays in Summerfield, N.C. with her long-time friend Cindy, her husband, Garry and their family and friends. She gained an entire second circle of friends in Summerfield who were always on the lookout for Jenny, again bringing joy and fun wherever she went. Jenny is with her mom and dad and no doubt joyful. However, those of us left here who cherished her, miss her terribly, miss her love, her lust for life and the push she gave us all to enjoy life under all circumstances. Jenny impacted all those she left behind, she was joyous about life, her friendship was unwavering and unconditional, she cared and loved and was not afraid to show it, she never met a stranger and always made sure she made people feel welcomed and included. We were the lucky ones to have known her and she has left an indelible print on our lives. Along with her son, Andrew and wife, Chelsea, Jenny leaves behind her sister, Deb and brother-in-law, Michael; her nephew, David, his wife, Sarah and their children, Kylie, Cooper, and Kaitlyn; along with her cousin, Janet Stout, and longtime Cape Cod friend Maureen (Mo) Forbes. Jenny also leaves behind a huge following of friends, too many to name. Jenny loved them all fiercely. She has left us all with a void in our hearts that seems impossible to fill.
