Scruggs Bobby 6/4/1936 - 1/22/2005 Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal; Love leaves a memory that no one can steal. Although you have been gone for fifteen years, it seems as if it were only yesterday, that you were here. "Never give up" Hebrew 12:1-3 BSC Foundation 109 Scholarship Recipients, MRO 14 interns, & Your Family Love & Miss You Motor Racing Outreach Childrens' Ministry

