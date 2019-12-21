Kayden James Barnes 12/21/07 - 7/14/11 One of the hardest things that has ever been required of us was the day that we had to let go as the angels carried you up to Heaven. Happy 12th birthday and Merry Christmas in Heaven We love and miss you, Mommy, Nana, Sissy, Tavy, Zaya, Elijah, Lyndsee, Heather, Will, Alecs, & Avery.
Barnes, Kayden James
