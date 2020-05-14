Ivy June Harris Bales 05/14/1927 - 09/04/2019 Mother Perhaps I teased you now and then Perhaps I'd fuss and fret. Perhaps I'd cry when I would want something I couldnt get. Perhaps as a child I didn't understand what I was putting you through. But Mother, There's no "perhaps" about the fact that I Love You, Odilee

