Janet Price Atkinson Especially on this Mother's Day, we think of our loving Mom since this is our first one without her. She taught us, listened to us and most of all loved us. Our family continues on by the grace of Almighty God and with the lasting love we received from her. She would say, "You gotta keep on keeping on!" We love our Mom forever and always, Tamra, Paula, Leisa and Susan

