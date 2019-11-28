MELLEN II Arthur Rice November 26, 2019 Arthur Rice Mellen II, 82, of Salem, Va., was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. A son of Frederic Francis Mellen and Margaret Viola Yeates Mellen, Arthur was born in West Point, Miss., but lived most of his adult life in Salem with Mary Ann Mellen, his wife of 62 years. After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in Geology, he became a beloved science teacher in Roanoke County and Salem City Schools during his 27 year teaching career. He also was the owner of Arthur Mellen Well Drilling, a water well company serving Roanoke and surrounding areas for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife and four daughters, Margaret Caffery and husband Patrick, Marilyn McGrath and husband Chris, Marjorie Mellen and Ben Boone, and Mary Frances "Meo" Stansbury and husband Rick; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother; two sisters; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Margaret Frances Mellen. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem on Saturday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Stephanie Ham at Amedisys Hospice for her special love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthur Rice and Mary Ann Mellen Scholarship Endowment (Fund No. 1783) at the University of Southern Mississippi Foundation,118 College Drive #5210, Hattiesburg, MS 39406-0001.

