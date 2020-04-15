April 12, 2020 Louis William Mehrmann, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. In passing, he is reunited in the Lord's good care with his beloved wife, Gloria Frances Connell Mehrmann; their son, Louis William Mehrmann Jr.; and granddaughter, Tess Henry. His spirit is carried on by his children, grandchildren, extended family, friends, and the many individuals touched by his remarkable kindness, bravery, profound faith, and generosity in life. Lou "Big Lou" Mehrmann was born in Saugerties, New York, in October of 1932. Raised by a single mother who owned a liquor store in a quiet town along the Hudson River, he lived in a small farmhouse in the country. Lou learned at an early age that, if he wanted to eat chicken, he had to catch it and pluck it. If he wanted to eat corn, he had to grow it. If he needed to relieve himself, there was an outhouse for the summer and chamber pots when the snow was too high. When Lou was nearly in his teens, his mother remarried and assigned Lou to care for his younger sister, Jacqueline Schneider. Big Lou spent many warm summer afternoons babysitting his sibling by driving an old car through abandoned fields to find just the right spot to have a picnic. These early years shaped Lou's self-sufficiency, his appreciation for the simple things in life, and his caring nature. Big Lou lived through a remarkable era of transformation as he experienced the first telephone "party lines" in his town, the introduction of television, the jukebox, and heard stories of technology that would become computers. The emerging technology sparked his imagination and he wanted to be part of it, but unfortunately, he received a draft notice for the military. Big Lou never shied away from his responsibilities, so he quickly dropped out of Colgate University and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served his country as an Electronics Technician, Third Class. Before departing for Naval boot camp in San Francisco, Lou proposed to his high school sweetheart and promised to do whatever it took to care for her, if she would put her faith and trust in him. Lou and Gloria first met on a double date in which they were supposed to be chaperones for other people, but meeting at the bowling alley, they instantly discovered a love that would last the rest of their lives. Their parents did not approve, and because of their age, Lou and Gloria eloped and married in Pasquotank, North Carolina. Their honeymoon was traveling by train to San Francisco for boot camp. Being true to his word to take care of Gloria, Lou immediately volunteered for Submarines, because the dangerous duty paid a little better, and Lou wanted to do everything in his power for Gloria. Big Lou served his country on the USS Sennet SS-408, from 1954 to 1956, on tours with the US Sixth Fleet through the Mediterranean and departed Key West to conduct operations in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. When Lou retired from the Navy with honors, he used his experience to become a technician working with punch cards and replacing gas tubes for an emerging computer company known as International Business Machines (IBM). For over five decades with IBM, Lou rose from technician, to regional manager, to auditor and globally respected cyber security expert. His expertise in security and technology enabled him to travel the world with IBM, in the company of Roger Shaw and Frank Abagnale, as they endeavored to educate and equip companies to cope with security of the technology that he had seen evolve from the days of party lines and chamber pots. In his later years, as his professional responsibilities declined, Big Lou poured his passion and organizational experience into becoming a champion and consultant for the American Cancer Society. As a cancer survivor, Lou would travel to hospitals to share his experience and hope for other cancer patients. He devoted much of his own time and personal expense to participate with American Cancer Society members in addressing the humanitarian patient perspectives of coping with cancer, the options for treatment and recovery. Big Lou was ever intimidating in his height and accomplishments, but always the gentle giant with friends, family and the many patients encouraged by his visits. Lou remained active in the Knights of Columbus, St. Andrews parish, and in the activities of his children and grandchildren. As his body aged, he continued to share laughter and the light of his life through emails and unwavering support. His children, Patricia Mehrmann, John Mehrmann and Margaret Ellington shall endeavor to continue to reflect the greatness of deeds with the humility of compassion that shone in the life of Louis William Mehrmann. The family will conduct a private Mass at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. In recognition of the health and safety of the many family members and friends, it is necessary to postpone services for Lou Mehrmann to a later date that will be better suited for loving members to congregate in his memory and to celebrate his life. His internment will be at St. Mary's of the Snow Cemetery in Saugerties, New York. His life, his love and his many contributions will carry on. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
