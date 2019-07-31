September 15, 1944 July 28, 2019 M.E. (Pat) Mease II, 74, of Sandy Level, Va., died peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Born September 15, 1944, he was a son of the late Dr. M. E. Mease and Annie Edwards Mease. He was a member of Liberty Christian Church and attended the First Baptist Church of Gretna. Pat was a cattleman, local historian, and well-respected member of the Sandy Level community for his entire life. He was a nostalgic, quiet and reserved man that put others first. He enjoyed playing Rook and Solitaire, and watching College Sports. Mr. Mease was a former board member of the Cool Branch Rescue Squad, former Commissioner of Dixie Youth Baseball in Gretna, and a member of the Economic Development Authority. He was loved deeply by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janet Mahan Mease of the residence; one son, Stuart Mease and wife, Allison Mease of Oak Ridge, N.C.; two grandchildren, Caroline Mease and Anderson Mease; and his mother-in-law, Virginia Mahan of Gretna Health and Rehab Center. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Gretna by the Rev. Bob Ballance. Private entombment will follow in the Mease Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Gretna and other times will be at the residence. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Gretna Parking Lot Fund in memory of Pat Mease, P.O. Box 339, Gretna, Va. 24557. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
