June 24, 2020 Lydia Dellia "Tunny" Meador, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She is survived by her beloved son, Robert "Ken" Meador and fiancée, Sue Lawson; beloved daughter, Melinda Sue Miller (Gary); grandson, Andy Noble; step-granddaughter, Lisa ZaVala; three great-granddaughters, Mollie, Kyndal, and Lakyn Noble; and brother, George Scruggs (Phyllis). Lydia was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Maggie Scruggs; three sisters; and three brothers. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill, Virginia, with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

