MEADOR Lois S. February 8, 2020 Lois Shively Meador, age 92, of Wirtz, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020. An 11 a.m. funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service with visitation one hour before.
