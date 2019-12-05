MEADOR, John H. December 3, 2019 John H. Meador, 81, of Wirtz, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doc C. Meador and Brunie Powell Meador; brothers, Halsey Meador, Nyle Meador and Layne Meador; sister, Geraldine Walker; grandson, Victor Lee DiGiacomo. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Pettway Meador; sons, Johnny Meador, Vic Reed, Mike Reed Sr. (Cathy), Darryl Reed (Laura); like a daughter, Heather Tweed; grandchildren, Peyton Meador, Travis Reed (Christina), Chelsha Reed, Mike Reed Jr. (Haley), Stephen Reed, Leslie DiGiacomo (Nick), Josh Reed, Jason Reed, Jana Reed, Mayra Menjivar (Alex) and Alex Plotts; and 11great grandchildren. John was a loving son, brother, husband, dad and papaw. John was in the United States Marines from 1956 until 1962. He retired as a tool maker from Ingersoll-Rand in 1996 after 29 years, since retirement he enjoyed working for Duncan Ford for over 20 years. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 with Pastor Jeffery White officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
