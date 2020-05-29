June 10, 1929 May 26, 2020 Frances Elizabeth Meador, 90, widow of Jack G. Meador, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home in Wedgefield Plantation, Georgetown, S.C. Mrs. Meador was born in Roanoke, Va., on June 10, 1929, the daughter of the late William Edward Miller Sr. and Lillie Mae Martin Miller. Mrs. Meador grew up in Roanoke and graduated from Jefferson High School. Frances served for many years as the bookstore manager at Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke alongside her best friend the late Marion Bratton. She and Mrs. Bratton also ran Fran's Catering in the Roanoke area for a time. Frances had an eye for decorating and loved entertaining. Shopping and eating out were two of her favorite things to do. After retirement Frances and Jack moved from Virginia to Georgetown, S.C. in 2008. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, William E. Miller Jr.; three sisters, Estelle M. Mask, Audrey M. Garnett, Dorothy M. Montgomery; and a grandson, Charles P. Meador. Two Mom, as she was first lovingly called by her grandchildren and then by all who came to know her, is survived by her son, Philip G. Meador (Leesa) of Georgetown, S.C.; her grandson, Sgt. Edward W. Meador Sr. USMC (Kalee) of Jacksonville, N.C.; her granddaughter, Sarah M. Andrews (Sr. Airman William) of Sumter, S.C.; two great-grandchildren, Lilian Grace Meador and Edward Wallace Meador Jr. of Jacksonville, N.C.; sister-in-law, Annie Belle Meador of Roanoke, Va.; and numerous other beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends including her special four-legged companion, Lily. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

