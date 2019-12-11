MEADE SR. Gary December 7, 2019 Gary went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Gary Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Mark Griggs; grandchildren, Stephanie Mills and Justin Meade; great-granddaughter, Avrie Johnson; and nieces and nephews. Services will be held at New Covenant Christian Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, with the Rev. Steve Miller officiating.

