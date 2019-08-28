August 26, 2019 Patricia Anne McPherson, 79, of Daleville, Va., passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Adele Tignor; sons, Sam and William; daughter, Ellen; brother, Wesley Tignor; and is survived by her husband, William McPherson; daughters, Joyce McPherson and Virginia Gordon (Eric); brother, Forrest Tignor (Ronda); four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National MS Society, 4200 Innslake Drive, Suite 301, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

