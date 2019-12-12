December 9, 2019 Janet Adams McPherson, 76, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel. The interment will follow at the Georgia National Cemetery with military honors. Mrs. McPherson is survived by her loving husband, Pat McPherson of Marietta; son, Sean Patrick Mcpherson and his wife, Sheila; two daughters, Susan McPherson Boyer and her husband, Tripp and Kimberly McPherson Watson and her husband, John; brother, John Trusty Adams III; her five grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in her honor. MayesWardDobbins.com, 770-428-1511.

