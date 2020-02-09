February 6, 2020 James Daniel "Dan" McNiel, age 60, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. A graduate of Auburn High School, he received a bachelor's degree from James Madison University in Communications. Dan worked a variety of jobs during his time, but the work he was most proud of was his time as a sportswriter for various newspapers. Dan loved sports, watching the Tour de France, Civil War history, classic rock, and studying the Bible. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ralph McNiel and Daphne Louise McNiel (née Wimmer); his sisters, Mary Ann Poff and Sue Altizer; and brother-in-law, Frank Wallace. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle McNiel; sisters, Carol Clower, June McNiel, and Betty McNiel; brothers-in-law, Stan Clower, Terry Altizer, and Kevin Killeen; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to express its gratitude to Good Samaritan Hospice for their wonderful support and care during Dan's final days. Memorial contributions may be sent to Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Dr., Christiansburg VA 24073. A private family service will be held.
McNiel, James Daniel
