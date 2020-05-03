May 31, 1942 April 29, 2020 Orville "Stanley" McMillion, Sr., 77, of Salem, formally of Page, W. Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 31, 1942, in Page, W.Va. to the late Orville and Ethel McMillion. After 35 years of faithful service, Orville retired from the Kroger Warehouse. He enjoyed doing puzzles, taking walks, reading, and caning chairs. Although Orville enjoyed his hobbies, his passion was his family. Orville was also known as the best fudge maker during the Christmas holiday. He loved and enjoyed traveling to the beautiful countryside of the Amish Country with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Williams. Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy McMillion; a son, Stan McMillion and wife, Chas; two daughters, Debbie Weeks and husband Ray and Robin Rose and husband, Roger; Grandchildren, Taylor and Morgan McMillion, Candy Hiner, Cassandra Howell, and Jon Pruitt; Great-Grandchildren, Chasity, Nathlie, and Joseph Pruitt, Oakley Hiner, Paige, Kaylee, and Chris Christley; and two sisters, Martha Toney and Rosie Davis. A private graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park with Pastor Ken Nienke officiating. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

