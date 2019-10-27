MCMILLION, Glenn Douglas July 7, 1944 - October 21, 2019 Glenn McMillion of Blacksburg, Va., passed away on October 21, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen McMillion; daughter, Samara McMillion Abplanalp; son-in-law, Bill Abplanalp; and granddaughter, Addison Abplanalp, who was convinced that her Granddaddy knew the answers to everything; sister, Gail Mauzy and brother, Harold McMillion of Lewisburg, W.Va., as well as many good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna McMillion; and brothers, John Marshall McMillion, Sherman McMillion, and Gary McMillion. Born and raised in Lewisburg, W.Va., he was a graduate of West Virginia Tech and opened a public accounting practice in Blacksburg, Va. in the 1970's. Through his work with his many clients, or his fun times on the golf course, he touched many lives and will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive SW, Blacksburg, Va. 24060. To honor his memory, please consider donating to Sojourn Center for Hospice Care (a future inpatient hospice house for the New River Valley), PO Box 295, Blacksburg, Va. 24063 or Renaissance Music Academy, 2070 Mt. Tabor Road, Blacksburg, Va. 24060.

