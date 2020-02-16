July 25, 1967 February 11, 2020 Richard Lee McMillan Jr., 52, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call on Tuesday from 1 until 7 p.m. for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

