MCMAHAN, Lois April 15, 1948-May 22, 2020 Lois Lucas McMahan, age 72, of Daleville, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. After a short affliction with cancer, it is with both deep sadness and complete joy that we announce the home going of our sweet Lois. What an incredible comfort it is that the entire family has complete confidence that she is now absent from the body and present with the Lord. Her "hope was built on nothing less than Jesus' blood and righteousness. She dared not trust the sweetest frame, but WHOLLY leaned on Jesus' name." A faithful and loving wife, a Godly Mother and Grandmother, she leaves a wonderful legacy for those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Terry McMahan; two wonderful children, Brett McMahan (Stephanie) of Sterling, Va. and Brooke McMahan (Bryant Lynch, fiancée) of Montpelier, Va.; and three precious grandchildren, Aidan, Dalton and Harper McMahan of Sterling, Va. She loved them all profoundly. Also surviving are her sister, Linda (Al) Casciello of New Bern, N.C.; a special sister-n-law, Becky Lucas of Pembroke, Va.; and many loving relatives and dear Christian friends. A celebration of Lois' life in Christ will be 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville with Pastor Kevin Cummings officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Those with concerns regarding COVID-19 and social distancing, the service will be livestreamed at https://www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Lois-McMahan. In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions be made to Fincastle Baptist Church, PO Box 707, Fincastle, Virginia 24090. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

