April 28, 2020 Joyce Anderson McLemore, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Our Lady of the Valley Health Care. Born in Roanoke she was the daughter of the late Albert Anderson and the late Bessie Loyd Anderson. Joyce was a member of North Roanoke Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for many years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, and the Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Teachers Society. Joyce was a graduate of Jefferson High School, Mars Hill College and Radford University with a degree in Elementary Education. She spent 39 years teaching school and during that time taught in Bristol, Tenn., East Salem Elementary, Conehurst Elementary, Roland E. Cook Elementary and Bonsack Elementary. She is survived by a daughter, Bethany McLemore; nephews, Wallace Jamison (Carolyn), and Wayne Jamison (Ann); niece, Elaine Hale (Rob); sister, Gertrude A. Bayse. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Curtis Anderson (Dot), and Jack Anderson (Mamie). A private graveside service will be held in the Fairview Cemetery with the Rev. Jake Roudebush officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorials be made to Our Lady of the Valley, 650 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke, VA 24016 or to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke is serving the family.

