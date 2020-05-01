April 28, 2020 Joyce Anderson McLemore, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Our Lady of the Valley Health Care. Born in Roanoke she was the daughter of the late Albert Anderson and the late Bessie Loyd Anderson. Joyce was a member of North Roanoke Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for many years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, and the Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Teachers Society. Joyce was a graduate of Jefferson High School, Mars Hill College and Radford University with a degree in Elementary Education. She spent 39 years teaching school and during that time taught in Bristol, Tenn., East Salem Elementary, Conehurst Elementary, Roland E. Cook Elementary and Bonsack Elementary. She is survived by a daughter, Bethany McLemore; nephews, Wallace Jamison (Carolyn), and Wayne Jamison (Ann); niece, Elaine Hale (Rob); sister, Gertrude A. Bayse. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Curtis Anderson (Dot), and Jack Anderson (Mamie). A private graveside service will be held in the Fairview Cemetery with the Rev. Jake Roudebush officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorials be made to Our Lady of the Valley, 650 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke, VA 24016 or to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke is serving the family.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Franklin County woman urges other with COVID-19 to advocate for medical care
-
Roanoke man given 3 life terms for 1986 killing is paroled after 33 years
-
Police ID 2 women found Saturday in vehicle in Smith Mountain Lake
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.