January 23, 1929 December 18, 2019 Retired Col. Dr. Robert L. McClanahan Jr., 90, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born on January 23, 1929, to the late Mamie Bartley and Robert L. McClanahan Sr. in Buchanan Co., Va. He attended the Virginia Military Institute at the age of 16 and enlisted in the United States Navy for a two-year tour of duty. After his time in the Navy, he attended and graduated from Virginia Tech University. After graduation, he attended the former MCV (now VCU) School of Dentistry in Richmond, Va. While in dental school, he enlisted in the United States Army Reserve. He moved to Salem in 1958 with his family and began his dental practice. He was an avid fisherman, Master Gardener, reader, and faithful Rotarian with nearly perfect attendance for 30 years. Dr. McClanahan was also very active in St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Salem, especially with the Boy Scouts and community service projects through the church. "Bob" adored his family, as well as the Virginia Tech Hokies! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, "Ed" and sister, Lee. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 and one half years, Gerry; children, Beth Ledwith and husband, Kevin, Robert McClanahan III, Meg Robertson and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Andrew, Brian and wife, Jess, Casey, Sarah, Will, Michael, Alex, and Isaac; great-granddaughter, Nora Lane Ledwith; sister, Donna Andrews; and sister-in-law, Mary K. McClanahan. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 42 E. Main St., Salem, VA 24153, with The Very Rev. Fr. Robert E. Brodie and The Rev. Dr. Robert Copenhaver officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium where military honors will be rendered by the United States Army Reserve. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Fr. Brodie, Dr. Fintel, Dr. S. Harris and his staff and the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Bob by making a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
